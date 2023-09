(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 salutes Dennis L. Weller.

Weller, of Annville, served as a tank driver in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963. He was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany and was there during the Cold War and Cuban Missile Crisis.

He passed away this July.

We remember him, we salute him and we thank him for his service.