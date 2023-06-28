ABC27
by: James Wesser
Posted: Jun 28, 2023 / 06:58 AM EDT
Updated: Jun 28, 2023 / 06:58 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 salutes Derek O’ Neill
O’Neill is currently serving his 10th month with the US Air Force in South Korea.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
