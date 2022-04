(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 honors Donald L. Bender.

Bender served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1981. He was awarded a bronze star for meritorious achievement in ground operations during his time in Vietnam.

He was raised in Lancaster County and died on March 4, 2022, at age 82.

We salute you and thank you for your service.