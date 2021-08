(WHTM) — On Monday, August 16, we salute Donald Walde, a Harrisburg native, who served in the United States Air Force beginning in 1955.

Get the latest news delivered to your inbox: sign up for our daily news, weather, and breaking news newsletters

Walde’s time with the Air Force came to an end in 1959, but not before serving in both Illinois and the Philippine Islands.

Now, Walde resides in Hampden Township.

We salute you all and thank you for your service.