(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 honors Dr. Anita Bright.

Dr. Bright is a graduate of Harrisburg High School. After graduation, she served in U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, and Public Health Service as a Dental Officer.

During her time as a Dental Officer, she provided dental care to members of all branches and retired after 30 years of service

We salute you and thank you for your service.