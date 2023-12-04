ABC27
(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 saluted Staff Sgt. Earl W. Redmond.
Redmond, of Mechanicsburg, served during World War II in the South Pacific. He passed away in July of 1996.
We remember him, we salute him, and we thank him for his service.
