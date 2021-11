(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 honors Earl W. Sollenberger.

Sollenberger served in the U.S. Army for nine years, including the Korean War. He also served two tours in Germany and one in Japan and Korea.

He forfeited his senior year at William Penn High School to enlist and was awarded a diploma in 1984 under Operation Recognition. Sadly, he passed away in September.

We salute you and thank you for your service.