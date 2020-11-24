We Salute You: Eclemus Wright, Junior

Today we honor Eclemus Wright, Junior of Harrisburg PA.

He became a U.S. Army ranger while serving in the army infantry and served two tours in Vietnam.

He received the purple heart, silver star, bronze star, and the combat infantry badge.

He completed his 24-year career at the Pa. Army National Guard where he also served as commandant for the Officers Candidate School at Fort Indiantown Gap.

As a civilian, he served as chief counsel for the Pennsylvania Office of Military and Veteran’s Affairs for 14 years.

We salute you and thank you for your service.