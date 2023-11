(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes Elmer Luckenbaugh.

Luckenbaugh served in the Army infantry in Europe during World War II. He fought in the invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Buldge.

He was wounded in Germany and received a Purple Heart.

Luckenbaugh passed away in 1993.

We remember him, we salute him and we thank him for his service.