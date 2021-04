HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Emery Christopher.

H was born during the last pandemic in South Dakota

He left home and joined the Navy when he was 17 and spent six years serving our country during World War Two

He and his wife were married for more than 70 years

He currently lives in Hershey and today is his 100th birthday!

We salute you, and thank you for your service.