HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Ernest DeFrank Sr. served in the U.S. Navy during World War Two.

He served aboard the U.S.S. LST 1013 and was among the first wave in the invasion of Okinawa on Easter Sunday morning, April 1, 1945.

DeFrank would have been 100 years old this past November.

We salute him, and thank him for his service.