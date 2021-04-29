We Salute You: Ernest U. “Ernie” Gingrich

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Ernest U. “Ernie” Gingrich of Harrisburg.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army as a private in the Signal Corp, Stationed at Camp Gordon, Georgia during the Korean War.

Gingrich received the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal.

Most recently, The Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal was awarded by Senator Toomey’s office in October.

Ernie turned 90 on Tuesday.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.