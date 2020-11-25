Today we begin a three-day salute to Master Sergeant Ernest Weist.
He was a helicopter mechanic and personnel specialist for the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1986.
We Salute You, and thank you for your service.
TOP STORIES
- We Salute You: Ernest Weist
- Caretakers return from remote Hawaiian islands to changed world amid pandemic
- It’s not December yet, but Elf on the Shelf 2020 is already very different
- New case added to complaint against Judge who blames outbursts in court on brain injury
- Teen nearly dies after getting syndrome tied to COVID-19