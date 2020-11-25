We Salute You: Ernest Weist

We Salute You

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today we begin a three-day salute to Master Sergeant Ernest Weist.

He was a helicopter mechanic and personnel specialist for the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1986.

We Salute You, and thank you for your service.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss