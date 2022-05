(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 salutes Ethel Artman.

Artman is from Yeagartown, Mifflin County. She served in the Korean War and has the rank of Seargent. She passed away in 1969.

We salute you, we remember you and we thank you for your service.