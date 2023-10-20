ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Oct 20, 2023 / 08:16 AM EDT
Updated: Oct 20, 2023 / 08:16 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 saluted Eugene “Gene” Clark.
Clark served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He passed away in 2021.
He would have turned 100 on October 19.
We remember him, we salute him, and we thank him for his service.
