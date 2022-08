(WHTM) — Friday’s military hero, Pfc. Frank M. Calaman of Carlisle, served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 as a cook for his fellow soldiers.

Friday is his 90th birthday!

We salute him and thank him for his service.