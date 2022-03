(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 honors Sergeant First Class Fred E. McKeon.

McKeon served in the U.S. Army from 1952 and 1972. He completed three tours in Vietnam.

In 2010, McKeon passed away.

We thank you and salute you for your service.