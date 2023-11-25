ABC27
by: James Wesser
Posted: Nov 25, 2023 / 10:32 AM EST
Updated: Nov 25, 2023 / 10:32 AM EST
On Saturday, acb27 salutes fred F. Menke.
Menke is from Carlsile and served in the US Coast Guard from 1962-1965. He retired as a senior chief.
He turned 80 on Nov. 25. Happy Birthday!
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
