(WHTM) — On Saturday, abc27 salutes Fred M. Cardene.

Cardene served in WWII in the Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946.

Cardene was a gunner on B-17 and B-29 planes. He passed away in 2001 and would have turned 100 on Aug. 31.

We salute you, remember you, and thank you for your service.