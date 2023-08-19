ABC27
by: James Wesser
Posted: Aug 19, 2023 / 08:33 AM EDT
Updated: Aug 19, 2023 / 08:34 AM EDT
On Saturday, abc27 salutes Garlin Brown Warner.
Warner served in the US Navy on the USS Curtis as a Seaplane Tender in the Pacific Fleet. He would have been 100 on Friday, Aug. 18.
We salute you, remember you and we thank you for your service.
