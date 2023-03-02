ABC27
by: Kaylee Fuller
Posted: Mar 2, 2023 / 08:01 AM EST
Updated: Mar 2, 2023 / 08:02 AM EST
(WHTM) — Thursday’s military hero is Gary Lee Rhoades of Carlisle.
Rhoades served with the U.S. Marines in Vietnam in 1970.
He passed away in Dec. 2021.
We remember him, we salute him, and we thank him for his service.
