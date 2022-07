(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 honors Gary O. Martin.

Marin served in the United States Navy. He proudly served aboard the USS John F. Kennedy, earning “Clansman of the Month” in November 1972.

He has since passed away in December 2021.

We salute you and honor you for your service.