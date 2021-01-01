We Salute You: Guy T. Hess

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Guy T. Hess.

Hess left his home in Lykens Township and entered the US Navy in 1946 and served overseas.

After many years he also was an active member of the Gratz VFW and participated in uniform in parades and also at funeral services honoring his neighbor Veterans with a 21 gun salute.

He passed away in 2001.

We thank him and salute him for his service.