Hal Anderson of Dillsburg was drafted into the Army in 1951. He served in Korea from January 1952 to December 1952 in the 3rd Infantry Division as a radio operator and was discharged as a Corporal in March 1953. He served as a chaplain at the VFW in Dillsburg from 1998 to 2018.

Today is his 90th birthday.

We salute you and thank you for your service.