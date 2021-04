HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Harold E. Redding who served 22 years in the U.S. Army, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard.

He is a retired First Sergeant and Vietnam War Vet serving there from 1966 to 1967.

His duties included peacekeeping missions overseas with the 82nd Airborne.

Redding also wrote a book entitled, “In Search of Recognition.”

We salute you, and thank you for your service.