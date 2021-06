HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, we honor Harold Wayne Fry from Carlisle.

He joined the Navy on May 31, 1950, and in 1957, was transferred to the U.S. Naval Air Support Forces, Antarctica, where he served for 13 months.

He earned four Good Conduct Medals as well as the National Defense Medal, the Antarctica Service Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.

Harold passed away in 2017.

We salute him, and thank him for his service.