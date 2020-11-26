We Salute You: Harold Yates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we salute Sergeant Harold Yates.

He is 97-years-old and was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps in North Africa during World War Two.

We Salute You…. and thank you for your service.

