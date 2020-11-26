HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we salute Sergeant Harold Yates.
He is 97-years-old and was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps in North Africa during World War Two.
We Salute You…. and thank you for your service.
TOP STORIES
- One man injured after Thanksgiving shooting in Wilkes-Barre
- Former dog owner sleeps at animal shelters, comforting pets waiting for forever homes
- Humane Society: Remember not to buy pets online during the holidays
- Cybersecurity tips, warnings as you shop online this holiday season
- We Salute You: Harold Yates