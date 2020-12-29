We Salute You: Harry Egresitz

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Harry Egresitz who was a Marine in the Vietnam War.
He now lives in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
We salute you, and thank you for your service.
