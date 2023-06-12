ABC27
by: James Wesser
Posted: Jun 12, 2023 / 07:09 AM EDT
Updated: Jun 12, 2023 / 07:09 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 salutes Harry Henry.
Henry served in the army during World War One,
We salute him and we thank him for his service.
