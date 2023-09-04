ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Sep 4, 2023 / 06:33 AM EDT
Updated: Sep 4, 2023 / 06:33 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 salutes Harry J. Seador.
Seador served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1966 on the USS Dash. He participated in patrolling the Bay of Pigs during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
