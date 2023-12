(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 salutes Henry Deichmiller.

Deichmiller, of Harrisburg, was a sergeant in the U.S. Army with the 81st Tank Destroyer Battalion. He served in the 4th Infantry Division in the European theater of World War II.

He also took part in the D-Day invasion in France and died in 2000.

We remember him, we salute him, and we thank him for his service.