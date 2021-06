A broken line of showers and storms developed late last night and early this morning as the energy from storms over the Ohio Valley finally arrived in the Commonwealth. There still could be a few lingering showers this morning west and northwest of Harrisburg as a few showers head east over the mountains. Otherwise you will notice a warmer and more humid morning. Temperatures will start near 70° with the humidity then lasting throughout the day. Today is a good day for outdoor plans though! Temperatures will be near the upper 80s today with only a slight chance of pop-up showers and storms this afternoon. A mix of clouds and sun will be around all day too.

Tonight will offer a higher chance for showers and storms as an upper-air disturbance pushes across the state. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and in the lower 70s. This area of rain will allow for some lingering clouds and muggy conditions heading into Sunday.