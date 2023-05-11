ABC27
by: James Wesser
Posted: May 11, 2023 / 07:07 AM EDT
Updated: May 11, 2023 / 07:07 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes Isabel L. Myers.
Myers is from Newevile and currently serves with the US Navy as a gunner’s mate on the USS Ashland.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
