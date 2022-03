(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 honors Ivan M Kauffman.

Native to Shippensburg, Kauffman served under Gen. George S Patton’s Army. He received the Purple Heart after being wounded on December 5, 1944.

We salute you and thank you for your service.