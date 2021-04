HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Jack Tomlinson.

He served as a Navy Frogman in the Korean War era in 1953 then joined the Navy Seals years later.

He served on two underwater demolition teams and designed the emblem for the U.S.N. for the frogmen and they used that emblem for 41 years until the Deals took over.

He passed away in 2016.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.