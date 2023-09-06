ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Sep 6, 2023 / 06:54 AM EDT
Updated: Sep 6, 2023 / 06:54 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 salutes James A. Evelhoch, Jr.
Evelhoch, of Newville, served as a U.S. Army aircraft mechanic in Korea from August 1960 to August 1963.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
