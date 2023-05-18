ABC27
by: James Wesser
Posted: May 18, 2023 / 06:59 AM EDT
Updated: May 18, 2023 / 06:59 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes James M. Bach.
Bach, of Mechanicsburg, served with the US Army from 1967 to 1970
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
