by: James Wesser
Posted: Jun 9, 2023 / 07:11 AM EDT
Updated: Jun 9, 2023 / 07:11 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 salutes Jennifer Henry Dice.
Dice served with the US Navy as a hospital corpsman at San Diego Naval Center and camp Pendelton.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
