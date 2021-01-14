We Salute You: Jeremiah A. Collins II

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Jeremiah Collins II of Lebanon.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and participated in Operation Castle.

He also served in the National Guard and reserves and was a member of the Atomic War veterans and Jewish War veterans.

Collins passed away in 2011.

We salute him, and thank him for his service.

