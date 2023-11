(WHTM) — On saturday, abc27 salutes Jerry Lusk.

Lusk served in the US Navy from 1967 to 1974. Lusk served as a second-class petty officer and sonar tech. He also served on the USS Bancroft as a sonar tech.

He continued to serve as a civilian employee at the Navy Depot in Mechanicsburg. He is now retired and still living in Mechanicsburg with his wife Linda.

Saturday, Nov. 18 is his birthday!

We salute you and we thank you for your service.