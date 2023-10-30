ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Oct 30, 2023 / 07:00 AM EDT
Updated: Oct 30, 2023 / 07:00 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 salutes Joann H. Megonnell.
Megonnell served on the USS Sanctuary hospital ship in the Vietnam War.
She is formerly of Dauphin but currently resides in Harrisburg.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
