(WHTM) — Tuesday’s military heroes are Joe and John Poligone.

Joe Poligone of Middletown was a military police officer in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

His younger brother, John, from Oberlin, was an Army military police officer stationed in Germany from 1968 to 1970.

We salute them and thank them for their service.