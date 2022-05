(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 salutes Joe Biros.

Served in the U.S Army during World War II and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was wounded in the battle and received a purple heart.

Afterward, Biros returned to York and passed away in 2011.

We salute you and we thank you for your service.