Joe Dressler.

Dressler, of Millerstown, served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1974 as a Forward Area Radar Crew Chief in the European Theater.

He also served as a Staff Sergeant with the 193rd special operations wing of the PA Air National Guard from 1988 to 1992.

We salute you and we thank you for your service.