ABC27
Please enter a search term.
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Jul 6, 2023 / 06:43 AM EDT
Updated: Jul 6, 2023 / 06:43 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes Joel Millner.
Millner, of Hershey, served with the U.S. Navy Seals from 1976 to 1983.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
Save big on popular items during Amazon Prime Day 2023.
We’ve done the research so you can sit back and shop smarter and faster for Prime Day deals on toys.
Amazon’s Prime Day is basically summer’s Black Friday with massive discounts. That’s especially true when it comes to 4K TVs.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now