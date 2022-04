(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 salutes Joel. R Behr from Dover.

Behr is currently serving onboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star and is returning from a five-month deployment to Antarctica.

He joined the Coast Guard in 2015 and has been a member of the Coast Guard Auxilliary since he was 17-years-old.

We Salute You and thank you for your service.