On Wednesday, abc27 salutes John and Connie Castillo.

The husband and wife are celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary today.

John served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954 as a radio operator and mechanic. He then served with the Department of Defense for 45 years.

Connie served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954 and retired after 20 years with the Department of Defense.

We salute you both and thank you for your service.