(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes John Barnhart.

Staff Sergeant John Barnhart served with the U.S. Army’s 168th Infantry Regiment, 34th Infantry Divison from 1943 to 1945.

He received 4 bronze stars. He also turned 98 on March 11.

We salute you and thank you for your service.