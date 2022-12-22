ABC27
by: Avery Van Etten
Posted: Dec 22, 2022 / 08:36 AM EST
Updated: Dec 22, 2022 / 08:36 AM EST
(WHTM) — Thursday’s military hero is John Diller of Shippensburg, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1971 to 1976. He served three deployments in the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea.
We salute him and thank him for his service.
