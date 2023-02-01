ABC27
by: Kaylee Fuller
Posted: Feb 1, 2023 / 08:12 AM EST
Updated: Feb 1, 2023 / 08:12 AM EST
(WHTM) — Wednesday’s military hero is Sgt. John H. Gross of Enola.
Gross served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II in the Pacific Theatre.
He passed away in 2013.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
